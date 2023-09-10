 Career Counselling for Students : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Career Counselling for Students

Khalsa College Amritsar held a career counsellng event e for students in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The PG department of commerce & business administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a career counselling programme for commerce students in collaboration with the ICAI, Amritsar branch of NIRC. The event was planned and executed under the supervision of Principal Dr Mehal Singh and Dr AK Kahlon, programme director. The resource person of this programme was Triveni Sehgal, Chartered Accountant. Dr Ajay Sehgal, programme co-ordinator, who highlighted the main object of this programme, said it was aimed at helping students align their skills, interests, and aspirations with suitable career options, maximizing their potential for success and fulfilment. She highlighted that a CA was a profession, which gives money, reputation and status at an early age. This profession primarily takes care of taxation, accounting and other commercial matters related to any business. She accentuated on the career prospects of a CA and the different dimensions of chartered accountancy jobs and areas of employment such as business enterprises, public/ private practice, government organisations, banking and insurance sectors, law firms also need financial services and advice, civil services such as the railways, defence and other government sectors.

KCW Computer Dept gets Rs 6l grant

Dr Rakesh Kumar, head, PG department of computer science, Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, has been awarded research project amounting to Rs 600,000 under special call for short-term empirical research 2023-24 by ICSSR, New Delhi. KCGC secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna and principal Dr Surinder Kaur congratulated Dr Rakesh and the research and development cell of the college for this achievement. They said Dr Rakesh was awarded a research project 'An empirical study based on the violation of data protection and privacy of underprivileged society in the border belt of Punjab'.

Seminar on Startups and Innovation

Lions Club Midtown, Amritsar, organised a seminar on startups and innovation with the institution's Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, for the development and support of start-up activities and innovation culture in the college students and youth of society. Resource person was Harpreet Singh Oberoi, a renowned industrialist and national-level trainer for entrepreneurs. The chief guest of the function was Distt Governor Lion S P Sondhi and guest of honour was Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal, DAV College, Amritsar. Lions Club president Arun Abrol shared the importance of inculcating innovation and start up promoting activities in society as it was the main booster to mould the student community into strong and competent entrepreneurs for a better future. The keynote speaker, Harpreet Oberoi, said the key to any successful business was the ability to come up with fresh new ideas to keep the operations running and the products and services fresh. He advocated the concept of 'Shape up to scale up in the journey of startups and innovation'. The students were made aware about the importance of out-of-the-box thinking and innovation in the present day's world. They were also made aware about to how to apply for startups and how to overcome the difficulties faced to establish a startup.

