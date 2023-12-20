Career counselling session organised

Tribune News Service

DAV Public School

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a career counselling session for the students of Class XII, wherein invaluable insights were shared to guide them towards informed career choices by the esteemed faculty members of DAV College, Amritsar. The guests Dr JJ Mohindru (associate professor of Chemistry) and Dr Neeraj Gupta (associate professor of Zoology) apprised the students about the various undergraduate degree courses, postgraduate and vocational courses available in the college. The speakers also informed the students about UG and PG diplomas. Queries raised by the students were also addressed. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi expressed gratitude to the eminent faculty of DAV College for their inputs and guidance. She advised the students to choose a career path for themselves based on their interest, aptitude and academic performance.

Holy Heart Presidency School

Holy Heart Presidency School celebrated its annual function on the theme ‘Panchang’. Majitha SDM Dr Harnoor Dhillon, Assistant Commissioner (General), Amritsar, presided over the event as the chief guest, and guest of honour was Aastha Bhardwaj, legal advisor and attorney. School chairman Vijay Seth, director Anjna Vijay Seth, director Vikram Seth, principal Shilpa Vikram Seth and other notable dignitaries were present on the occasion. The audience was taken on a virtual tour of the campus through an exquisitely designed audio-visual presentation highlighting the wide array of academic offerings, sports and diverse extracurricular activities available in the school. The students of pre-nursery and nursery class creatively depicted the theme, adding a spiritual and traditional dimension to the event. They depicted the rich diversity of Indian culture and festivals such as Baisakhi, Diwali, Holi, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, Christmas, Lohri, Shivratri, etc. associated with every month.

