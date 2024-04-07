Amritsar: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School organised a two-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme on 'Career Guidance' for teachers, which concluded here on Saturday. Dr Ruchi Bhargava, Assistant Professor, Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, and Vimmi Sethi, former PGT English, Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, were the resource persons of the workshop. Dr Ruchi Bhargava and Vimmi Sethi lighted the ceremonial lamp of knowledge. On behalf of the school's management, a hearty welcome was presented to the resource persons with a bunch of flowers. In the workshop, teachers were made aware of the need and importance of career guidance through different activities and power point presentations. The workshop started with meditation and amidst various activities. The concept of career guidance was elaborated to the teachers with healthy exchange of ideas. The session started with an activity on Dimensions of Career Information. Participants used their creative skills and beautifully explained their views and perceptions through group presentations. Strategies and Resources which are to be used in imparting career information about different professions were also discussed through role plays. The take away points of the programme included discussion on the major components of career development, exploration of the world of career, information about career change and role of teacher as career guidance.

Annual Awards day organised

BBK DAV College for Women organised the 55th Annual Awards Day, dedicated to the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. On the occasion, young achievers in the field of academics, co-curricular and sports activities were awarded. Dr Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, Higher Education and Languages, Government of Punjab, was the chief guest while Brigadier Harcharan Singh, VSM, Arjuna Awardee and Hockey Olympian and a member of the Indian hockey team which won the World Cup, was the guest of honour during the event. Brigadier Harcharan Singh said nothing is impossible and one can achieve anything in life by one's strong will power. He further motivated the students to channelise their energy in right direction to succeed in their chosen field. Welcoming the guests, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia expressed pride in the institution's tradition of recognising students who consistently excel in GNDU examinations, as well as in co-curricular and sports arenas, thereby elevating the college's status as a leading women's institution in North India. Addressing the students, she emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook and cultivating clarity of purpose to achieve success in life. The Principal also provided an overview of the college's accomplishments across different domains in the annual report. More than 800 students were honoured on the day. Ekamjot Kaur of BFA (Applied Art), Sem VI, was awarded the Late Smt Saraswati Devi Award for Excellence in Academics as well as co-curricular activities and Manpreet Kaur, B Com (Sem VI), was given the Late AS Soni All-rounder Best Student Award. College players were awarded a substantial amount of Rs 21 lakh by Guru Nanak Dev University in recognition of their outstanding performance at the international and intervarsity levels. International fencing players Taniksha Khatri and Sheetal Dalal as well as international cyclist Agashe Sushikala Durgaprasad received cash prizes. The college students captivated the audience with a mesmerizing performance of Punjabi folk dance Luddi.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model

The school organised inter-school painting and patriotic group song competitions. Around 150 students from various city schools participated in the competitions. The objective was to help students unleash their creative potential.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE