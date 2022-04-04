Carjacking at gunpoint in Ranjit Avenue area in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

Armed robbers snatched a car from near Beant Singh Park located in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here late on Saturday evening.

The car was snatched from a couple that had gone for an evening walk after dinner. The police have registered a case and started probe. CCTV cameras were being analysed to find clues about the perpetrators. They are yet to get any breakthrough in the case.

This is the second such incident in the last one week. Earlier, unidentified robbers had shot at a Ludhiana-based optician and snatched his car from near the Manawala area. Later, the car was recovered from Chhola Sahib in Tarn Taran. Nevertheless, the police failed to find any clue about the robbers in the incident.

Ankur Dua, a resident of Hukum Singh Road, told the police that he along with his wife had gone for a walk at Beant Singh Park in the Ranjit Avenue area. He said around 10.25 pm, they were going to sit in the car, when an armed person came and threatened him after pointing a pistol at them. He asked them to vacate the car and get aside. He said he tried to confront him, but two of his armed accomplices also came there. He said they later pushed them and fled with the car. The keys were in the car at that time.

Waaris Masih, Investigating Officer, said they were on patrolling duty, when they got the information about the incident. Masih said he reached the spot and started investigation. He said a case was registered.

“CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to get some clues about the robbers. They had fled towards Hotel Best Western Merrion side. Further probe is underway,” he said.