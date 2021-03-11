Case against man who fired at cops 2 weeks ago

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

Baljit Singh, a resident of Mehmood Ke-Hathar (Ferozepur), who was declared a proclaimed offender by the Ferozepur district police in a murder case, managed to flee from the spot after firing at the Harike police, two weeks ago.

DSP, Patti, Maninderpal Singh on Sunday said the Harike police party led by Sub Inspector Harjit Singh left for patrolling in the area on May 12, when someone fired at the police party in the outskirts of Harike. The accused managed to flee from the spot leaving behind his motorcycle.

The DSP said the accused could not be identified and the police recovered one registration certificate (RC) from the motorcycle and 20-gm heroin from it. The RC was in the name of Baljit Singh, which helped the police to identify the accused.

The DSP said after verifying the documents, the accused responsible for firing at the police party was recognised as Baljit Singh, who has been booked under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on Saturday (May 28).

The DSP said the police were conducting raids at the possible hideouts of the accused to arrest him.