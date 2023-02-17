Case registered against 6 for abetment to suicide

Amritsar, February 16
The police have booked six persons on the charge of abetment to suicide in connection with an incident in which a youth was found hanging in a bamboo shed in the Fatahpur area on Wednesday.
Those booked were identified as Jaspal Singh, Jasbir Kaur, both resident of Ibban Kalan village, Gurbinder Singh, Rani, Tarsem Singh and Manga. No arrest has been made so far. A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against them. Gurbinder is the husband of the woman with whom the victim had a relation.
Vishal Singh of Fatahpur was found dead yesterday. As per details, Vishal developed an illicit relation with a married woman living in Fatahpur village. In January, the duo eloped from their houses. However, following the intervention of the panchayat, they returned and the woman declared intention to divorce her husband and marry Vishal. She was currently living with the deceased’s sister in Indira Colony locality on Jhabal Road.
