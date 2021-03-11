‘Cases of asthma among kids rising’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Dr Naresh Grover, a renowned pediatrician and allergy expert, in association with Rotary Club organised an awareness programme to increase awareness about asthma among children.

Dr Grover said globally, the incidence of allergies including asthma is on the rise. “Increase in caesarian deliveries, lack of breast feeding, increasing pollution, lifestyle changes especially in younger children are major reasons for asthma cases,” he said.

He said asthma is a common medical condition affecting 5 to 10 per cent of the children which is characterised by airway irritation and inflammation. He added that a major gap in asthma care is that most parents are not aware of its common symptoms. He said a child with wheezing visiting a pediatrician clinic or an emergency room is very common. “About 40 per cent of children are known to wheeze in the first five years of life. Family history of asthma and allergies increases its risk in future,” he said adding that while most cases can be managed with simple treatments but it needs evaluation by experts.