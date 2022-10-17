Cash looted from pvt firm employee in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, October 16
An employee of a private mobile company was robbed of cash by three armed looters near Kang village on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road here on Saturday.
The Goindwal Sahib police said the victim, identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Dhota, was going on his motorcycle to collect payments from customers of the company in the area. When he reached near Kang village, the three unidentified robbers appeared in front of him. They threatened him and snatched Rs 2,000 from him collected from customers and managed to escape from the spot. The robbers also snatched his cell phone while fleeing.
A team of Goindwal Sahib police, led by ASI Lakhwinder Singh, reached the spot and collected evidence. A case under Sections 379-B and 506 of the IPC have been registered in this regard, added the ASI.
