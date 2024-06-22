CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

Days after the mass transfer of cops in Punjab and with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging a nexus between policemen and drug peddlers for continuous and unchecked proliferation of drug peddling in the border state, Punjab Police has been carrying out cordon and search operations (CASO) to nail the smugglers.

As part of the state-level drive on Friday, Punjab Police led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Armed Group) MF Farooqui, Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh carried out search operations in suspected drug-infested areas in three zones of the holy city here.

Among the areas where the raids were conducted included Maqboolpura, Anngarh, Gujjarpura, Ghanupur Kale, Kapatgarh, Mustafabad and Verka. During the search operations, the police searched the residences of history sheeters identified by the police.

“Around 250 smugglers were identified by the police and many of them were out on bail. We carried out search operations in their houses and checked their activities,” said Farooqui. The operation continued from 8am to 2pm.

The Punjab Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards drug peddling and those who are involved in the illegal trade would be taken to task, said Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

During the operation, the police arrested 10 drug traffickers leading to the seizure of 65-gm heroin, 500-gm opium, over Rs 27 lakh of drug money and 50 bottles of illicit liquor.

The police also detained 267 persons for questioning, besides taking 14 persons into custody under prevention act.

Police personnel also interacted with residents of these areas and requested them to share information about drug traffickers in their areas while promising that their names would be kept a secret.

Meanwhile, during the search operations in border areas of Attari, Lopoke, Ajnala and Rajasansi in Amritsar rural belt, the police arrested 13 persons in 12 cases and recovered 260-gm heroin and 450 intoxicating tablets were seized.

SSP (Amritsar Rural) Satinder Singh led the search operation in Attari subdivision.

