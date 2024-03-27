Cattle found dead in canal, case registered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

A cow was found dead in Chatiwind canal here on Tuesday. On the complaint of the Gau Raksha Maha Sangh, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons.

Dev Pandey, general secretary of the Gau Raksha Maha Sangh, received information that a cow was lying dead in the canal. An activist of the sangh reached the spot and found that a leg of the cow was tied with a rope around cow’s neck. The activist claimed that someone tied the cow, which led to its fall into the canal and death. Activist Rohan Mehra informed the Health Officer of the MC and a team of the MC fished out the body of the cow from the canal.

The post-mortem of the cow was conducted. Rohan Mehra appealed to the Punjab Police to quickly search and arrest the culprits.

The police lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard. A separate team has been formed to find the accused.

