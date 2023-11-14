Cattle, horse fair in Vallah at its peak

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 13

The biannual 14-day cattle fair which started a week ahead of Diwali and will conclude seven days after the festival is now at its peak in Vallah village on the outskirts of the city. Farmers from Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi come in hordes to purchase and sell cattle. The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat organised the fair and makes arrangements for it, including tents, water and toilets. The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat collects an entry fee and 4 per cent commission on the sale of every animal.

The Murrah buffalo of Haryana is always in high demand at the fair. The ‘Nili’ breed of buffalo is quite rare. Buffaloes sell anywhere between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh in the market. HF (Holstein Friesian) and Jersey variety of cows also attract a good price. Most cattle traders have been working in the same trade for generations. Generally, they travel to other states to purchase quality animals to be showcased during the fair. Most buyers come from Majha who purchase cattle for domestic use.

Most buyers come from Majha who purchase cattle for domestic use. “Shining buffaloes with oil on horns and body attract the crowd. I am here to buy a buffalo for domestic use. I will spend Rs 80,000-Rs 90,000 on a buffalo. The fair is at its peak today. The traders are demanding a high amount for ordinary buffaloes. I will wait till the evening for a good deal,” said Kehar Singh Fauji of Kotla Sultan Singh village.

#Diwali #Jammu #Kashmir #Rajasthan