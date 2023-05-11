CBSE Class X and XII results: Fake notice goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

As thousands of students anxiously await the CBSE Class X and XII results, a fake notice claiming that the results will be declared on May 11 went viral this morning.

Amid speculations, schools reached out to anticipated students after the fake notice was officially dismissed by the CBSE officials. The fake notice was being circulated on social media platforms stating that the CBSE Class X, XII results will be announced on May 11 while mentioning links to websites for checking the results.

While official statement from the CBSE called the notice fake and advised students to wait for official confirmation on result date. The schools heads in the city also stepped up and asked students to not consider the fake notice.

“The fake notice was shared on social media platforms of school heads as well, but the news was verified immediately by CBSE officials and confirmed as fake. So, there was no panic or confusion among students,” said Upansna Mehra, principal, Senior Study II.

Anita Bhalla, director-principal of Bhavans SL School, said the fake notice was immediately verified to check any confusion. “Thankfully, we did not get any panic calls or anything from students or parents. The CBSE will soon release the dates of the results.” Several other school heads also shared that the news was declared fake well in time to check any confusion.