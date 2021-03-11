CBSE Class X Term-II Exams: 1st exam goes well, students happy

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 27

The CBSE term-II Class X board exam for English was conducted on Wednesday. As many as 8,241 students will be taking the CBSE term-II boards in the district this time across 26 examination centres.

Class X exams have been scheduled from April 26 to May 24, while Class XII term-II will be conducted from April 26 to June 15.

Wednesday’s exam, according to the students was easy, but a bit lengthy. “The exam was easy, everything was within the syllabus as expected. The paper was a bit lengthy and each question needed to be answered on the basis of the weightage of marks. I had enough time to revise the paper and I am satisfied that the first paper went well,” said Ananya Kapoor, a student of Class X from DAV Public School.

Her peer, Chaitanya Devgan, also a student of Class X from DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, said the English paper was on expected lines.

“Also, all Covid-19 safety protocols were followed by the authorities at the exam centre as we were asked to wear masks as a mandatory procedure,” he said.

Simrat Sachdeva, a student of Class X from Spring Dale School, said the paper was easy and it kind of took the pressure off for the rest of the exams. “I am happy that the first exam went off well and now we can focus on the next one.” Simrat, however, shared that the CBSE’s decision to scrap term-I and term-II concept of Board exams was a disappointing move.

“Term-I and term-II system of Boards, I would say, was better as students already knew what the syllabus would be for each term and the pressure was not much, since the syllabus was divided. One could prepare well and take the exam in a better mental state,” she said.

Meanwhile, April 27 is free as no exam has been scheduled this day.