CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 13

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X and XII results today. The overall pass percentage for 10 and 12 grades is 93.60 and 87.98 per cent, respectively, this year. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys.

From Amritsar, boys outshined girls this year by bagging top merit positions this year in the CBSE Class X and XII results.

Ekamdeep tops city with 99.6% in Class X

In Class X results, Ekamdeep Singh, a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, scored the top rank in the city with 99.6 per cent marks. Ekamdeep was honoured by Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar for his academic performance in the CBSE boards. Sharing his happiness, Ekamdeep said he bagged top position with hard work, concentration and confidence. He said, “The credit of my success goes to my principal, head teacher, teachers and parents. I hope to repeat my success in the senior secondary boards. I want to become an engineer and serve the country.” Ekamdeep would opt for non-medical stream. The second position in city was jointly shared by Divjot Singh, a student of Springdale Senior Secondary School, and Chinmay Prakash of DAV Public School. Both Divjot and Chinmay scored 99.2 per cent. Anvi Jain of Springdale Secured bagged the third position in the city with 99 per cent marks

Other meritorious students in CBSE Class X boards from the city include Bhavika Sharda of DAV International School (98.6 per cent), Romanshi Bajaj of DAV Public School (98.6 per cent), and Japjit Kaur of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School (98.4 per cent).

Divyamsh tops in CBSE Class XII

Divyamsh, a student of DAV Public School, Lawrance Road, emerged topper in the city in the CBSE Class XII board exams. Divyamsh is an aspiring IITian and wants to pursue research and development in field of artificial intelligence. He scored 98.4 per cent marks, with top scores in maths. Following Divyamsh, Saguna Agarwal, a commerce student of DAV International School and Suhaan Malhotra (Humanities) of Bhavan’s SL School came second with 98.2 per cent marks. The third place was taken by Bhumi Sethi and Arjun Sharma of DAV School, Lawrance Road, in medical stream and Harshal Gupta of DAV International School with a score of 98 per cent.

Other meritorious students of Class XII CBSE boards include Nitya Singhania of Spring Dale School who scored 97.2 per cent marks.

