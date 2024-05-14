 CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Ekamdeep Singh (Class X), who topped Amritsar with 99.6% marks, being honoured by CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X and XII results today. The overall pass percentage for 10 and 12 grades is 93.60 and 87.98 per cent, respectively, this year. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys.

From Amritsar, boys outshined girls this year by bagging top merit positions this year in the CBSE Class X and XII results.

Ekamdeep tops city with 99.6% in Class X

In Class X results, Ekamdeep Singh, a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, scored the top rank in the city with 99.6 per cent marks. Ekamdeep was honoured by Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar for his academic performance in the CBSE boards. Sharing his happiness, Ekamdeep said he bagged top position with hard work, concentration and confidence. He said, “The credit of my success goes to my principal, head teacher, teachers and parents. I hope to repeat my success in the senior secondary boards. I want to become an engineer and serve the country.” Ekamdeep would opt for non-medical stream. The second position in city was jointly shared by Divjot Singh, a student of Springdale Senior Secondary School, and Chinmay Prakash of DAV Public School. Both Divjot and Chinmay scored 99.2 per cent. Anvi Jain of Springdale Secured bagged the third position in the city with 99 per cent marks

Other meritorious students in CBSE Class X boards from the city include Bhavika Sharda of DAV International School (98.6 per cent), Romanshi Bajaj of DAV Public School (98.6 per cent), and Japjit Kaur of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School (98.4 per cent).

Divyamsh tops in CBSE Class XII

Divyamsh, a student of DAV Public School, Lawrance Road, emerged topper in the city in the CBSE Class XII board exams. Divyamsh is an aspiring IITian and wants to pursue research and development in field of artificial intelligence. He scored 98.4 per cent marks, with top scores in maths. Following Divyamsh, Saguna Agarwal, a commerce student of DAV International School and Suhaan Malhotra (Humanities) of Bhavan’s SL School came second with 98.2 per cent marks. The third place was taken by Bhumi Sethi and Arjun Sharma of DAV School, Lawrance Road, in medical stream and Harshal Gupta of DAV International School with a score of 98 per cent.

Other meritorious students of Class XII CBSE boards include Nitya Singhania of Spring Dale School who scored 97.2 per cent marks.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

6.94 lakh MT of wheat reaches markets as harvesting almost over

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day