CBSE coordinator for Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Principal of the local Mamta Niketan School, Gurcharan Kaur, has been deputed as the district coordinator by the CBSE. She said she would coordinate with the CBSE for the smooth conduct of annual exam and evaluation besides other work. There are 45 schools affiliated with the CBSE in the district. OC

Man held for raping girl

Tarn Taran: A girl who got pregnant after being rape was admitted to a private hospital in Patti town in a critical condition. The accused has been identified as Jaideep Singh of Kullha (Patti) and was booked under Section 376 of the IPC by the Kachha Pakka police on Sunday. DSP Bhikhiwind Tarsem Masih said Jaideep was arrested with immediate effect. The father of the victim in his statement said the accused trespassed his home when his daughter was alone in the house about one-and-a-half months ago. The accused raped his daughter and threatened to kill her in case she disclosed it to anyone. The victim complained about some uneasiness on Saturday and was admitted to a private hospital in Patti town, where doctors declared her pregnant by more than a month. OC

30-ltr liquor, lahan seized

Tarn Taran: In a joint search operation conducted in Mand area on Sunday, a team of officials of the Excise Department and Chohla Sahib police seized two working stills, 21,000 ml of illicit liquor and 830 kg of lahan on Sunday. It was stored at an abandoned place in the mand area. The lahan was destroyed on the spot. Excise officer Navjot Bharti said the team also recovered 9000 ml of Theka wine from the house of Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Chohla Sahib. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered in this regard. OC

District reports 27 positive cases

Amritsar: With 27 positive cases reported in the district on Sunday, the district tally increased to 59,169. The cases include 21 new cases and six contacts of positive patients. The district Health Department has also reported the recovery of 14 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,392. At present, the district has a total of 99 active cases. Meanwhile, 19,327 residents were inoculated during the ongoing vaccination drive on Sunday. Of these, 6,166 including 445 children received the first dose, 12,939 including 73 children received the second dose and 222 received the third dose. TNS

Five test +ve in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Five persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Sunday. With no death, the toll remained 392. The active cases in the district has reduced to 67.