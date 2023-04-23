CEEW, MC discuss adoption of e-autos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

A team of Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) met Municipal Corporation officials and discussed the issue of public transportation in the city. The officials of the Amritsar Smart City Limited, led by Smart City CEO-cum-Commissioner Municipal Corporation Sandeep Rishi and in-charge of Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (Raahi Yojana) Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh attended the meeting.

The team from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) from Delhi comprised Arvinder Harikumar, Chris Tresa, Bhanu Sharma, Riya Paul and Vandana.

The MC officials stated that the main objective of meeting was to encourage the use of e-autos by replacing old diesel autos under the ‘Raahi Yojana’. The Smart City officials threw a light on the various initiatives taken by the corporation administration under the Amritsar Smart City. They discussed the difficulties being faced by old diesel auto drivers in getting new e-autos and their queries. The officials informed the CEEW team that diesel auto-drivers are being sensitised about the advantages of e-auto to the driver and the disadvantages of the diesel auto.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi instructed the MC officials to write a letter to the Secretary Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) that teams of officers should be formed to seize the illegal auto rickshaws as per the instructions issued by the government.

The Commissioner ordered action against 15-year-old diesel autos and e-rickshaws plying in the city. The Commissioner also asked the officials to initiate the tender process for hiring an agency to educate and train diesel auto drivers so they adopt the e-autos.