Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 3

Even as makers of sweets are preparing to meet any big orders in the wake of the results of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow, candidates of political parties are keeping their fingers crossed.

Iqbal Singh Bhullar, in-charge, AAP’s Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, said if their candidate Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal wins tomorrow, then as per the directions of the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, they would not celebrate the victory as the Sikh community is observing Ghallughara Week. “We will celebrate the victory after the conclusion of the week,” he said.

Today, local AAP leaders conducted a training workshop for party polling agents. Bhullar said about 125 polling agents would be deployed at the counting centres and arrangements for providing them with meals have been made.

Maj (retd) Ravinder Singh Shergill, election coordinator of the SAD for Amritsar seat, said the party will not get involved in any kind of celebration in case their candidate former Cabinet minister Anil Joshi wins. He said as per the directions of the Akal Takht Jathedar, they would celebrate the occasion only moderately. A day before deploying them for counting duty, SAD leaders also held a meeting of party workers.

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu said he was positive about the poll outcome tomorrow. He added that if elected, he would resolve four major demands of the residents of the border district, including tackling drug addiction, problem of sanitation, improvement in law and order besides creating employment opportunities. On making arrangements for tomorrow, he said the BJP was a disciplined party in which work was distributed among ‘Karyakartas’. The BJP has pressed into service 10 to 12 of its polling agents for counting in nine assembly segments which fall in the Amritsar seat.

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla also held a meeting of party workers who would be deployed at the counting centres.

