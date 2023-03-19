Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Chandigarh, March 19
Film producer Guneet Monga is back in India after winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves scripted history at Oscars 2023 as their project 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Best Documentary Short Film statuette.
Meanwhile, as Guneet reached Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a surprise waited for her. Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna and his mom had arrived at the airport to receive the acclaimed filmmaker.
In his Instagram post, Vikas stated that just two months before the awards, his mom had made a promise to drive Guneet to the Golden Temple, Amritsar, if she won an Oscar.
View this post on Instagram
Vikas Khanna shared a video of his mom driving Guneet and the trophy to the holy place. Along with the clip, he wrote, “From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple. #Shukrana #Gratefulness."
“The Elephant Whisperers", which is set in Tamil Nadu's Mudumulai National Park, explores the relationship between elephants Raghu and Amu and their tribal caretakers Bomman and Bellie.
This is the second Oscar for Guneet. Her first Oscar was in 2019 for the documentary short film, Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabch's 'Period: End of Sentence', which follows a group of local women at Kathikera village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as they learn how to operate a machine that makes low-cost, biodegradable sanitary pads, which they sell to other women at affordable prices.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary under way at Mansa; father questions govt over Lawrence Bishnoi interview
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon
Search operation continues to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amr...
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar
Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...