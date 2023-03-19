 Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video : The Tribune India

Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves scripted history at Oscars 2023 as their project ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Best Documentary Short Film statuette

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna and his mother with Oscar winner film producer Guneet Monga in Amritsar. Video Grab



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 19

Film producer Guneet Monga is back in India after winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves scripted history at Oscars 2023 as their project 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Best Documentary Short Film statuette.

Meanwhile, as Guneet reached Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a surprise waited for her. Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna and his mom had arrived at the airport to receive the acclaimed filmmaker.

In his Instagram post, Vikas stated that just two months before the awards, his mom had made a promise to drive Guneet to the Golden Temple, Amritsar, if she won an Oscar.

Vikas Khanna shared a video of his mom driving Guneet and the trophy to the holy place. Along with the clip, he wrote, “From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple. #Shukrana #Gratefulness."

“The Elephant Whisperers", which is set in Tamil Nadu's Mudumulai National Park, explores the relationship between elephants Raghu and Amu and their tribal caretakers Bomman and Bellie.

This is the second Oscar for Guneet. Her first Oscar was in 2019 for the documentary short film, Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabch's 'Period: End of Sentence', which follows a group of local women at Kathikera village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as they learn how to operate a machine that makes low-cost, biodegradable sanitary pads, which they sell to other women at affordable prices.

 

#Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs

