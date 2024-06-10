Cellphones, chargers, cables recovered from jail inmates

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 9

Mobile phones and other objectionable material was recovered from the possession of five undertrials lodged in the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, on Saturday.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said a team of the jail staff led by Sushil Kumar, Assistant Superintendent, during a checking of undertrials recovered five mobile phones, two chargers and two cables from them. The suspects from whom objectionable articles were recovered were been identified as Akashdeep Singh of Kandiala village, Gurpreet Singh of Aladinpur village, Charanjit Singh, alias Raju Shooter, of Sangha village, Lovepreet Singh Lov of Mandiala village and Jagjit Singh, alias Harman, a resident of Vanchari village. They were booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act by the Central Jail police station, Goindwal Sahib, on Saturday.

#Tarn Taran