Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

A massive joint protest under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising aided and un-aided college managements, principals’ associations of three state universities, the Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU) was on Wednesday held at Khalsa College and Khalsa College for Women, DAV College and other colleges against the state government over the centralized admission portal issue.

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia, honourary secretary RMS Chhina, who is also president of the Aided Colleges Management Federation, members of the KCGC, principals of all Khalsa institutions, PCCTU cadre, principal Dr Mehal Singh sat on a dharna and protested the proposed portal which they alleged was aimed at destroying the institutions of higher learning in the state.

They raised anti-government slogans for adopting coercive measures being taken by the Punjab Government under bureaucratic pressure. In their address to the protesters, both Majithia and Chhina targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government for not listening to the stakeholders and adopting the ‘policy of dictatorship’. They condemned the attitude of the department of higher education and DPI officials.

Meanwhile, on the call of the Joint Action Committee regarding boycott of university exams and closure of colleges, all the colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University remained closed today.

The managements’ federation, principals’ association and teachers sat on a dharna at the entry gates of colleges. While many centres and Panjab University announced the postponement of the exams scheduled for May 31, GNDU conducted the exams with last-minute change in centres and by roping in government college and school teachers for exam duties.

Calling out GNDU for the last-minute change of centres, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary, PCCTU, said this created confusion among students. “Those students who had to come from far-off places and villages faced a lot of problems. On the other hand, Punjabi University created a big drama on this issue and were not able to manage exams at various centres, leading to law and order problems in some areas. It is the sole responsibility of Punjabi University,” he said.

Meanwhile, in city, several students reported at examinations centers late as they got to know late of change of centres. The students were, though, allowed to take exams.