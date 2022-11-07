'Centre being vindictive against The Wire editors'

Amritsar, November 6
The Tarksheel Society, Punjab, flayed the Central Government after Delhi Police filed cases against Siddharth Varadarajan, one of the founding editors of digital news portal The Wire and his colleagues. Condemning the act, Sumeet Singh of the society said it was another specimen of the state repression by the government, which has a tilt towards majoritarian Fascism.
