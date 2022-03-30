Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Farmers organised a massive rally at the Bhagtanwala grain market here on Tuesday to pay tributes to those who lost their life in the farmers’ agitation, restoration of state’s rights in Bhakra Beas Management Board and to lend support to the two-day nationwide protest of the trade unions and employees.

Farmers, along with women, in large numbers from Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts gathered at the grain market and resolved to fight for issues concerning farmers and workers.

Kisan Sangharsh Committee, general secretary, Sarwan Singh Pandher said the Centre had failed to double the income of the farmers. He said instead of increasing farmers’ income, it was creating unnecessary hurdles in the procurement of wheat crop during the current season.

He added that the government has also failed to provide the legal guarantee to MSP and withdraw cases against the farmers even as it had promised so during the farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders. The farmer leaders slammed the Centre for raising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

‘Release compensation or face agitation’

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers having their land across the fencing on the Indo-Pak border staged a protest in front of the local District Administration Complex (DAC) on Tuesday demanding for the early release of their compensation of the last four years. They lodged protest under the banner of Punjab Border Area Kisan Union led by Raghbir Singh Bhangala, president, and Surjit Singh Bhura, vice- president of the union.

Members of the organisation also presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh warning that if compensation was not paid soon, they would stage a dharna in front of the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The leaders while addressing on the occasion said the farmer of the land across the fencing had not been paid their compensation due for the last four years. They said according to the policy of the Union Government Rs 10,000 per acre is to be given which was still unpaid to farmers.

The leader also demanded compensation for the land acquired by the BSF for patrolling. The organisation presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

