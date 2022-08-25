Centre, state flayed over policies

Tarn Taran, August 24
Members of the Joint Platform of Mass Organisations (JPMO) criticised the Centre and state government for failing to meet the expectations of public.
The JPMO leaders stated that the situation in the country had worsened to the extent that a sizable population did not have access to clean drinking water and the canal irrigation system had nearly collapsed.
The JPMO, which is a consortium of 12 public employees associations, stated that the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill was aimed at privatisation of the power sector which would work against the interests of the poor. Convener of the organisation Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala also flayed the government for high cost of essential commodities.
