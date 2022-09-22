Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 21
Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee burnt an effigy of the Centre here on Wednesday to express their resentment against the Electricity Amendment Bill.
Committee’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the Centre was trying to usurp the powers of the state government by bringing legislations on the subjects listed in the state list. The committee members staged protests at various places, including Sathiala, Jandiala, Tarsikka, Chowk Mehta, Ajnala and Majitha.
Farmer leaders said the Centre had issued a notification related to rules of distribution of electricity which was a backdoor attempt to bring in laws under the Electricity Amendment Bill. Pandher said the state government, by staying silent on the issue, had given a mute consent to the Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...