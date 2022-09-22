Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee burnt an effigy of the Centre here on Wednesday to express their resentment against the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Committee’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the Centre was trying to usurp the powers of the state government by bringing legislations on the subjects listed in the state list. The committee members staged protests at various places, including Sathiala, Jandiala, Tarsikka, Chowk Mehta, Ajnala and Majitha.

Farmer leaders said the Centre had issued a notification related to rules of distribution of electricity which was a backdoor attempt to bring in laws under the Electricity Amendment Bill. Pandher said the state government, by staying silent on the issue, had given a mute consent to the Centre.

