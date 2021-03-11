Amritsar: Chairmen of reinstated MC sub-panels to join on May 2

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 29

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay order on the dissolving of the MC subcommittees, the Chairmen of sub-committees reclaimed their office rooms, which were earlier vacated by them. Mahesh Khanna, Chairman, Sub-Committee on Water and Sewerage, met the MC Commissioner and discussed the matter.

We met the MC Commissioner on the issue. He received the court orders and asked us to rejoin the offices Mahesh Khanna, Chairman, Sub-Committee on Water and Sewerage

“We met the MC Commissioner on the issue. He received the court orders and asked us to rejoin the offices. I have asked him to issue the official directions in this regard. We will get the written orders of restatement of subcommittees and then join the offices,” said Khanna.

The Congress councillors are taking it as a major victory over the decisions made by Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, after defecting from the Congress. They are hopeful that the Congress councillors, who had shifted or tilted towards the AAP during the past one month would vote in the favour of Congress during the expected floor test.

The court hearing on the floor test issue is scheduled for May 4. Congress councillors, including Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, are hopeful that the court would order Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu to conduct the floor test.

It is worth mentioning here that after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, two days before the state Assembly elections, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu has been making effort to get a majority in the House to continue his term as Mayor. During the last one and a half months, around 35 councillors from the Congress, SAD and BJP has joined the AAP. In the House of 89, now Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu has the support of 40-35 councillors and five MLAs of urban constituencies.

The Congress MP, Gurjit Singh Aujala, and former ministers and MLAs are trying to convince the Congress councillors to return to the party fold and vote against Rintu to remove him from the post of Mayor.