Amritsar: Chairmen of reinstated MC sub-panels to join on May 2

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, April 29
After the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay order on the dissolving of the MC subcommittees, the Chairmen of sub-committees reclaimed their office rooms, which were earlier vacated by them. Mahesh Khanna, Chairman, Sub-Committee on Water and Sewerage, met the MC Commissioner and discussed the matter.
We met the MC Commissioner on the issue. He received the court orders and asked us to rejoin the offices Mahesh Khanna, Chairman, Sub-Committee on Water and Sewerage
“We met the MC Commissioner on the issue. He received the court orders and asked us to rejoin the offices. I have asked him to issue the official directions in this regard. We will get the written orders of restatement of subcommittees and then join the offices,” said Khanna.
The Congress councillors are taking it as a major victory over the decisions made by Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, after defecting from the Congress. They are hopeful that the Congress councillors, who had shifted or tilted towards the AAP during the past one month would vote in the favour of Congress during the expected floor test.
The court hearing on the floor test issue is scheduled for May 4. Congress councillors, including Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, are hopeful that the court would order Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu to conduct the floor test.
It is worth mentioning here that after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, two days before the state Assembly elections, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu has been making effort to get a majority in the House to continue his term as Mayor. During the last one and a half months, around 35 councillors from the Congress, SAD and BJP has joined the AAP. In the House of 89, now Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu has the support of 40-35 councillors and five MLAs of urban constituencies.
The Congress MP, Gurjit Singh Aujala, and former ministers and MLAs are trying to convince the Congress councillors to return to the party fold and vote against Rintu to remove him from the post of Mayor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull