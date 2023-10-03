Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

A man was shot at by robbers in the Majitha sub-division here on Saturday evening. He had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. The victim, Anil Kumar, is a resident of Sector 13, Chandigarh.

While returning to bus stand, an unknown motorcyclist offered the victim a lift to help him catch the bus. However, the motorcycle-borne miscreant took him to Majitha. When the victim objected to this, the suspect and his unidentified accomplices thrashed him and shot at him.

The victim was admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH). The Majitha police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection.

Anil Kumar told the police that after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, he returned to bus stand for boarding a Chandigarh-bound bus.

Anil said while he was waiting for a bus, a bike-borne person approached him and asked where he was going. The victim told him that he was going to Chandigarh. The bike-borne person asked him to accompany him so that he could help catch a bus. The victim said he sat on the bike and the suspect started driving. Anil said after some time, he got suspicious and asked the suspect where he was taking him.

Anil said the suspect stopped his bike near a railway crossing where his two accomplices also arrived. When they tried to rob the victim, he resisted their attempt. The victim said one of the suspects took out a pistol and shot at his leg after which he fell down on the road. The suspects snatched Rs 7,000 which the victim was carrying and fled from the spot.

The victim said some passerby rushed him to the GNDH for treatment. The police recorded victim’s statement after doctors declared him fit for the same.

Investigating officer ASI Sarwan Singh said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unknown suspects and investigation was on to identify them.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs