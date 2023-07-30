Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Tarn Taran, July 29
The change of the Sutlej river course near Sabhra village on Thursday night has become a cause of worry for the administration and the area residents. Now, the water instead of flowing straight is heading towards the river bank.
Sabhra village sarpanch Jasbir Singh said instead of flowing straight, water was heading towards the Sutlej river bank. He said the river was swallowing the fields of farmers in the Mand area. He said the water could damage stone studs along the river, breach the bank and enter villages and the fields. He said hundreds of residents would be rendered homeless if the situation persisted.
At present, more than 350 villagers and 150 MGNREGA workers are busy strengthening the river bundh with sandbags. The elders of Sabhra, Kutiwala, Ram Singhwala, Dumniwala, Gadaike, Jhugian Natha Singh, Jhugian Kalu, Jhugian Peer Bakhash, Sito Meh, Muthiawala and other villages are appealing to residents through the public address system to come to the site with their equipment and help strengthen the river bundh.
Jasbir Singh said food and other eatables were being provided to the people working round-the-clock on the spot by Nihal Singh, head, Gurdwara Baba Veer Singh, Sabhra village, and Baba Jagtar Singh from Tarn Taran.
Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said a whirlpool in the river had created such situation. She said it could pose a serious threat to the river bank.
She said the administration had asked residents to arrange ‘thikri pehras’ in their respective villages to keep a watch on the river bank. She said JCBs, poclain machines, tippers and sandbags had been sent to the site to strengthen the river bank.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...