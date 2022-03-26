Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

As new academic sessions begin in most schools, parents find themselves bearing expenses of changed uniforms as scores of private schools in the city have introduced minor or major changes in the school uniforms.

Given that parents have to buy the complete uniforms from shop prescribed by the school, the change in design and the supply chain problem due to two years of the Covid pandemic have also created a shortage of uniforms in city.

Most private schools have multiple uniforms for singling out primary and secondary classes, including separate ones for sports and house uniforms. Frequently changing colour and design of uniforms and shoes among other things, has the parents running from one shop to another, to find the complete set and at exorbitant prices.

Simranjit Singh, whose son is studying in Class V, said: “There is no check on the cost of uniforms that schools change every two years. Even slightest of the changes means we have to buy the whole uniform set. The cost of a single set of uniform usually comes between Rs 1,500 and 2,000 for one child. Usually, we buy two sets and then winter uniform is introduced after six months of beginning the session. Every year as the new academic session begins, parents are being instructed to buy new uniforms, stationery and other items from a specific shop. It only puts burden on our pockets.”

Another parent Shivani, mother of two children, says: “The school had asked us to buy school uniform last year in bigger size as offline classes had just resumed near September to avoid extra expenses. Now, when the schools are regular, they have introduced a new uniform for the current session. Now, the previous uniform will go waste.”

She had spent Rs 1,500 on one set of summer uniform. She said the school administration replaces shoes, shirts, pants and jackets every year, saying a minor modification (such as new colour stripe) has been made. It adds to unnecessary burden on parents.

An average of 50,000 school uniforms are sold in the city before each school session begins. With schools shut for the past two years due to the pandemic, local shopkeepers selling school uniforms say that the change in uniform design by several schools has resulted in shortage of supply.

“We have been selling an average of 100-200 pieces less than the demand every day as the labour and other expenses required for supply network are falling short. We have been asking parents to wait or book their orders for later deliveries,” said Sahil, who is working at a popular uniform shop in Putlighar.