Check pollution causing factories: Farmers' body

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

While lauding the role of the state government for ordering closure of alcohol factory at Zira, the All-India Kisan Sabha has asked the government to take action against all the factories discharging polluted water into water bodies or ground reserves.

State vice president of the Sabha Lakhbir Singh Nizampura said the state government’s action should send a clear message to the industrial units causing air, water and soil pollution in the state. He said the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the government body responsible for checking pollution should be made accountable and responsible.

The farmer body has also advocated agriculture-based industry in Punjab, which would serve the twin purpose of checking pollution and uplifting the agricultural sector which is the primary occupation of the maximum of the population in the country.