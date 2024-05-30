Check queue status at polling booth from home

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

With a view to ensure maximum vote percentage on the polling day, the District Election Office announced that voters can gain real time status of their turn at polling booths through whats app while sitting at their houses on the polling day on June 1.

DEO-cum-DC Ghanshyam Thori here on Wednesday announced the "Voter Q Information System", adding that in order to use the "Voter Q Information System", voters will have to send a message by typing 'vote' on a WhatsApp number 74474-47217. After this a link will be received after clicking on which two options location and booth will appear on the screen.

After selecting the location, the voter will have to share his location, after which a list of polling booths near the voter will appear on the screen. The voter will then have to write the booth number and immediately the information on how many voters are standing in the queue will appear on the screen.

