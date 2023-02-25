Check-up camp at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Physiotherapy of Khalsa College organised a bone mineral density (BMD) check-up on the campus in order to detect calcium deficiency in people aged 25 or above. As many as 115 persons availed the benefits of the free camp. Sixty five per cent of those examined were found having low bone mineral density. The patients were advised to follow a healthy diet and take other supplements for healthier bones.

Cycling league on Feb 25

The Cycling Federation of India in association with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting a two-day Khelo India Women’s Road Cycling League on February 25. The event will be flagged off at the Attari toll plaza. Two-day Women Track Cycling League will be held on February 27 at the university’s cycling velodrome. The races will be held in different age groups Cyclists from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Delhi are going to participate in the competition.

Students selected for internship

Two students from the Department of Education of Guru Nanak Dev University have been selected for a paid internship programme offered by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE). Research scholar Moomin Ahmad Rather and Neelam, an MEd student, have been selected for the internship because of their “exemplary performance and highly prolific research”. The internship is for a period of two months.