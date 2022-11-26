Chemist shop looted by armed miscreant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Snatching and robbery incidents continue to rock the city with yet another robbery incident being reported. An armed person looted a chemist shop near Circuit House here late last evening.

The suspect had covered his face and was carrying a pistol. He entered the shop while speaking to someone on a cell phone and when the customers went out of the shop, he took his pistol out and pointed at the employees. After sequestering the employees in a corner, he took out the cash from the cash box and fled from the spot.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. He decamped with around Rs 35,000.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the CCTV footage had been recovered and the suspect would be identified soon. A case had been registered in this regard, said Khosa.