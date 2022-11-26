Chemist shop looted by armed miscreant

Amritsar, November 25
Snatching and robbery incidents continue to rock the city with yet another robbery incident being reported. An armed person looted a chemist shop near Circuit House here late last evening.
The suspect had covered his face and was carrying a pistol. He entered the shop while speaking to someone on a cell phone and when the customers went out of the shop, he took his pistol out and pointed at the employees. After sequestering the employees in a corner, he took out the cash from the cash box and fled from the spot.
The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. He decamped with around Rs 35,000.
After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the CCTV footage had been recovered and the suspect would be identified soon. A case had been registered in this regard, said Khosa.
