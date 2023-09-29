Chemist shop robbery: One more arrested, mastermind still at large

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The city police arrested another suspect involved in the chemist shop robbery case at Vallah here on September 20 while the mastermind was still at large.

He is identified as Rahul Bhatti of Baba Deep Singh Avenue at Nangali village. The police recovered Rs 500 from his possession. Earlier, the police had arrested Kanish Kundra (19), a resident of Yasin Road near Aenum Cinema on Taylor road here.

Mohit Kumar, SHO Maqboolpura police station, said that raids were on to nab the remaining accomplices identified as Navdeep Singh, alias Ghulla, of Rangalipur village, Bobby of Nirankari Colony located on Fatehgarh Churian road and two unidentified persons. Navdeep had 10 criminal cases of different nature against him while antecedents of remaining suspects were being ascertained, he said.

Around six armed persons had robbed Rs 55,000 from a chemist shop in Vallah on September 20. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera. After scanning of CCTV cameras of the incident, the police zeroed in on Kanish Kundra. He was having tattoos on his arms and body which led to his identification through human intelligence.

On the statement of Jashanpreet Singh, an employee of the pharmacy shop that armed persons robbed a total of Rs 55,000 from the cash box of the shop and his purse. During investigations it was found that Navdeep Singh masterminded the loot.