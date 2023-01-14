Chemists to launch agitation against online pharmacies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 13

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists is up in arms against alleged ‘illegal online pharmacies’ and threatened to launch agitations from February 15.

Surinder Duggal, vice-president of the association, said here today that the decision was taken during a meeting of the association held yesterday at Pune in which office-bearers of the state associations, including presidents and secretaries participated.

He said the association decided to hold demonstration against online pharmacies in every district and tehsils on February 15. He said during the protests memorandums would be submitted to DCs and SDMs to be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers, health ministers and the Union Minister of Health.

He said memorandums would also be submitted to MLAs and MPs so that the issue could be raised in the state assemblies and in Parliament. He said before the start of Parliament session, a demonstration would be held at state capitals and memorandums would be submitted to health ministers and joint commissioners of drugs.

Duggal said that if the governments failed to take any action or respond to the demands of the chemists against online pharmacies, they would be forced to intensify their agitation. He alleged that these online pharmacies were found to be delivering prohibited drugs. He said there was no concept of online pharmacy in foreign countries. He said the chemists put their lives in danger and many of them had lost their lives during Covid outbreak in the country.

The association urged the state governments as well as Central government to address the problem soon.