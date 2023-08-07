Chheharta area residents getting contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 6

The residents of the Chheharta area up in arms against contaminated water supplied to them by the municipal corporation. They alleged that many people were suffering from diseases spread by the contaminated water.

Sewer lines have been lying choked in the Chheharta area for over one year. The sewage treatment plant (STP) at Khaparkheri is functioning but its capacity was low. Former Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi claimed that low capacity of the STP led to choking of sewer lines.

A few days ago, residents of several localities had staged a protest outside the MC Zone No. 8 office on GT Road. The MC officials had assured protesters to address the problem of contaminated water. Since then, 10 days have passed, but the MC has not been able to find any solution to choked sewer lines. Contaminated water is still being supplied to houses.

Now, residents have formed an 11-member committee during a meeting at the Bhalla Colony gurdwara, which will decide the future course of action. The residents of Kartar Nagar, Bhalla Colony, Harkrishna Nagar, Guru Ki Wadali and Azad Road area of Cheharta participated in the meeting.

Mahesh Grover, a resident, said water had accumulated in houses and streets as sewer lines were choked. Many complaints had been made to corporation officials to get the sewerage cleaned, but no one listened to residents, he said. One or two persons were suffering from water-borne illness in every house of the area, he added.

Meanwhile, officials said there was a staff shortage in the operation and maintenance wing of the MC. They claimed that the people would get rid of contaminated water in August as sewers were being cleaned on a war footing.