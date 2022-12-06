Chheharta firing: Police begin probe into Harpal’s antecedents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

Even as the police have arrested five suspects in the Chheharta firing incident, the police have started probing the antecedents of Harpal Singh, another alleged drug peddler who was on target of the suspects.

They had a monetary dispute with Harpal and was looking for him in Kapatgarh area in Chheharta when the police got the wind of five accused roaming in the area.

Harpal is son of Malkeet Singh, who was held for smuggling 35-kg heroin from Jammu and Kashmir in July. He is also a relative of Ranjit Singh Cheeta, prime suspect held in the connection with smuggling of 532 kg of heroin from Pakistan, which was confiscated by the Customs Department at the Attari Integrated Check Post in June 2019.

On Thursday, the police nabbed Baldev Singh, alias Ravi, of Kapatgarh in Chheharta and Robin Singh of Kazikot village in Tarn Taran. The duo was remanded in five-day police custody. The police had confiscated five weapons, including two Glock pistols, from their possession.

The police arrested three more suspects from Saran village in Ajnala on Saturday night. Baldev, Hardev and Varinder have several cases registered against them in the border belt.

Two of their accomplices, Sam, a resident of Chintkot village in Tarn Taran, and Joginder Dogar of Kazikot village were still absconding.

The police were trying to identify Harpal’s accomplices who were involved in the alleged drug racket being run by him.

We have certain clues about them but we are still in progress to verify the facts.