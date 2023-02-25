Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 24

The Chheharta police have nabbed two persons in connection with an attempt to murder case in which a motorcycle-borne youth identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Raja, was shot at by two unknown persons in the Chheharta area on February 15.

Those arrested were identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Man, and Amarjit Singh, both residents of Bhaini village falling under the jurisdiction of the Chheharta police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Prabhjot Singh Virk said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident. He said Ranjit Singh had a quarrel with Varinder Singh, brother of Manpreet Singh, two years ago. Varinder had sustained serious head injuries at that time. Following which, the police had booked and arrested Ranjit Singh, who was sent to jail.

The ADCP said Ranjit had recently come out of jail after spending over a year in it. Manpreet had kept a grudge against him and shot at him in Punjab National Bank Wali Gali in Chheharta on February 15. He had sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a private hospital.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 34 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Chheharta police station. The police have recovered a .32 bore pistol, along with three bullets and the bike used in the crime, from their possession.