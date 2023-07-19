Chheharta residents protest against impure water supply

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 18

Chheharta residents protest against Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities over supply of contaminated water in their area on Tuesday. Several localities have been facing issues of water contamination in west constituency for the last one and a half years.

The residents staged demonstration outside zonal office of the MC. The demonstrators claimed that they have been facing several health issues, including diarrhoea, vomiting and fever due to contaminated potable water. Former senior deputy mayor Raman Bakshi, former BJP councillor Arvinder Sharma and several other political and social activists joined the demonstration. The protesters stated that they have been demanding clean water for last several months by staging demonstrations but no one hear them. They had also submitted memorandums to MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, West MLA Jasbir Singh Sandhu and Deputy Commissioner but of little use.

The MC officials visited the demonstration site and pacified the protesters by promising to solve the problem within 10 days. Manjit Singh, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation, stated that the sewage treatment plant in Khaparkhedi has a water capacity of 95 MLD but it is receiving 135 MLD water from the city. This means people have taken illegal water connections and they are wasting water day and night. We are working on it and the problem will be solved in 10 days.