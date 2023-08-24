Chicken supplier robbed of Rs 93,000

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

Six armed car-borne persons snatched Rs 93,000 from a chicken supplier in the wee hours on Monday. Following a complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection yesterday.

The victim, identified as Veera Lal (33), a resident of Indira Colony on the Batala road here, told the police that he supplies chicken at different places and to eating joints. He said on Monday around 3.30 am, he and his driver Harjinder Singh were going to supply chicken on his goods carrier (mini truck bearing registration No. PB-02-EH-4381) at Mehta.

The victim said when they reached near Lalka Nagar in Chhapiawali village, six occupants of an I-20 car with covered faces abruptly stopped their vehicle before their mini truck. He said four occupants came out of the car, pointed sharp weapons at them and snatched Rs 93,700 from them.

The Jandiala police have registered a case under Sections 379-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC against unidentified persons and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, three unknown armed persons snatched an expensive iPhone from a youth identified as Dinesh Thukral, a resident of Kakkar Kalan village, falling under the Lopoke police station here. Thukral told the police that he was taking IELTS coaching in the Kot Khalsa area.

The victim said on Monday he went to buy a power bank for his mobile from a shop near the government senior secondary school in Chheharta. The victim said when he reached near New Star Car Accessory shop and took out his mobile, three bike-borne persons came there. One of them pointed a pistol at him, snatched his iPhone and fled towards the Chheharta side. The bike was without registration number plate.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this connection.