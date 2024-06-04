Chief Khalsa Diwan appoints educational panel’s office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society under the chairmanship of president Inderbir Singh Nijjar appointed Dr Amarjit Singh Dua as the honourary secretary of the educational committee and Dr Manmohan Singh as the additional honourary secretary.

Dr Dua has 37 years of teaching experience and has served as the principal of various government colleges, director general education, New Delhi, dean of college development council at Guru Nanak Dev University, former senate and syndicate member of Panjab University and director of Institute of Nursing Education, Ludhiana among other high ranked positions. He has been bestowed with a number of awards by various educational institutions through the course of his illustrious career. Dr Manmohan Singh has worked in the project management and product development departments at ISRO and has made a unique identity through his work.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chief Khalsa Diwan #Inderbir Singh Nijjar #Sikhs