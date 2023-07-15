Chief Khalsa Diwan opposes Uniform Civil Code

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) has strongly opposed the Uniform Civil Code sought to be implemented by the Central government in the country. At a meeting held at the head-office of the CKD, its president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, vice-president Jagjit Singh and other members in a joint statement said that in a vast and diverse country like India, a common civil code for different religions is bound to run into problems. Nijjer said that the existence of the Khalsa is unique and pure and in Sikhism only Bakhsiya Bani-Bana, teachings and traditions given by the holy Guru Granth Sahib can be applied. He said it was absolutely wrong to tamper with learned traditions, rich values, customs and culture by implementing Uniform Civil Code.

