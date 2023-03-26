Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

Chief Khalsa Diwan today passed the annual budget of Rs 157.35 crore for 2023-24 with primary focus on construction and development of CKD schools. General house meet, presided over by CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, said that there had been a 15 per cent increase in the total income of the Chief Khalsa Diwan this year compared to the previous financial year, while in terms of expenses this year, it is estimated that there will be an increase of 32 per cent over the previous year. He said the increase in expenditure was a very meaningful and positive sign which was an indicator of setting new boundaries for progress.

Ajitpal Singh Aneja, a member of the finance committee of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, while giving detailed information about the budget, said, “Rs 38 crore has been earmarked in the budget to buy land for opening a new CKD school. The money will also be spent on construction of new school buildings and expansion of schools at Batala, shifting of Attari School to new location, Hoshiarpur and Asal Uttar (Tarn Taran). Another school will transfer the leased land at Sur Singh (Tarn Taran). Apart from this, a grant of Rs 44 lakh has been specially given for religious propagation and Rs 1.52 crore to be spent on free books, uniforms and other expenses for Adarsh schools.”

Ajit Singh Basra jointly informed that Sikh Minority Scheme has been started in the schools running under Chief Khalsa Diwan under which the needy students will get financial support. It was also decided to add names of schools in Gurmukhi to promote Punjabi.