Chief Khalsa Diwan to hold sports tournament in its schools from November 15

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) will hold a sports tournament for its students from November 15. The tournament will begin from the CKD school at Sri Anandpur Sahib and include 132 games. This was decided today at a meeting of the educational committee of the organisation presided over by its chairman Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. The tournament will be held across all CKD schools.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the preparation of a new syllabus by reviewing the scriptures published by the Educational Committee for CKD schools. Dr Nijjar emphasised the need for the Educational and Dharam Prachar committees to make the religious subjects taught in schools more interesting so that children can acquire knowledge easily and deeply. He also stressed on using Sikh principles to combat social challenges including patriarchy and supporting women’s empowerment.

Local president of Diwan and Secretary, Educational Committee, Santokh Singh Sethi said that written examinations related to religious and Sikh history and Shaheedi Gurpurab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur should be conducted in CKD schools.

#Anandpur Sahib