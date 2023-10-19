 Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

CM Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav, other leaders and police officers at the inauguration of the Gully Cricket League. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the Gully Cricket League under the Punjab Police’s ‘Hope Initiative’ campaign to make the state drug-free at Gandhi Ground here on Wednesday.

students take oath against drug consumption. Vishal Kumar

Balloons were released into the air to mark the inauguration of the Gully Cricket League. The CM signed a bat during the ceremony. Senior police officials from the city and neighbouring districts were present during the event.

Thousands of players from hundreds of schools played exhibition matches.

Players in action during a cricket match. Vishal Kumar

Students from government schools watched the inauguration ceremony and cricket matches at Gandhi Ground. Many held placards which displayed the message for Punjabis to keep away from drugs and start playing games.

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer played briefly in a match. Holding a bat, he hit several balls to the boundary. On the occasion, school students took an oath against drug addiction. Students pledged not to consume drugs in any form during their lifetime.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer plays a shot. Vishal Kumar

The SGPC and police officials distributed eatables and T-shirts among school students at the Golden Temple plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said since ages, sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib had been a source of inspiration for humanity for every noble cause. He said the sole motive of the ‘Ardas’ here was to take the blessings of the Almighty for the success of the unique mission, which aimed at eliminating the curse of drugs from the state.

He said the presence of a large number of youth in the campaign showed that the younger generation was ready to support the state government in this noble cause.

Cops block a way near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

The CM said this was first of its kind mass movement against drugs, which would break the backbone of the menace. He said the ‘Hope Initiative’ was an anti-drug mission that was started with a three-fold strategy of ‘Pray, pledge and play’.

He said as a part of the first campaign, thousands of youth joined the ‘Ardas’ to pray for drug-free Punjab. He said other people joined the campaign through online ‘Ardas’.

The CM said on one hand, the supply line of drugs was being snapped by sending drug peddlers behind bars and on the other, focus was on treatment and rehabilitation of people hooked to drugs.

#Bhagwant Mann #Cricket #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

6
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

7
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

9
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife commits suicide in Rajasthan

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

Officials say the couple had fought on the phone before the ...

Sikh boy who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

Says 'I am shaken and angered by this attack, no one should ...

US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia

US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia

Leonard Allan Cure, 53, died on Monday after a Camden County...


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

SGPC resents CM's approach to civic issues around Golden Temple

SUV-borne persons rob man of Rs 20,000, laptop

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters