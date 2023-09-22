Chief of Dubai’s Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara visits GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

Prominent businessman Surinder Singh Kandhari, chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Dubai, visited Nanak Singh Centre established by Nanak Singh Literary Foundation on the third floor of Bhai Gurdas Library of Guru Nanak Dev University here today. Navdeep Singh Suri, the grandson of Nanak Singh and former Senior IFS officer, accompanied Kandhari as he toured the centre that highlights the life and works of novelist Nanak Singh.

Navdeep Singh Suri gave the detailed information about the rare books, manuscripts, complete literature, various honours received by him, his pen and plate, all things related to his life, including original illustrations by painter Sobha Singh as book covers for Nanak Singh, his pictures, life philosophy and his life’s mantra boldly displayed on the wall at the entrance of the centre. All these have been preserved and displayed here in this Centre. He said that digitisation of some of important letters of Nanak Singh is also under process.

Surinder Singh Kandhari expressed his happiness over the Nanak Singh Centre and appreciated the efforts of university administration. He said that due to this informative centre he came to know about the various aspects of life of Nanak Singh.

#Dubai #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU