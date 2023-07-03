Chief Secy visits Baba Bakala Sahib SDM office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

After being appointed Punjab Chief Secretary, Anurag Verma on Sunday visited the SDM office at Baba Bakala Sahib where he had started his career as SDM decades earlier. Baba Bakala is a tehsil situated nearly 40 km from the holy city.

Verma recalled his days when he was posted as the SDM here. He visited the office where he had worked as the SDM. Now, that office houses the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) office and the SDM office has been shifted to the new building of the tehsil complex.

The newly appointed Chief Secretary was accompanied by his wife Navdeep Verma and son. The trio also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Bakala Sahib. On behalf of the district administration, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, SSP Satinder Singh, SDMs Simardeep Singh and Alka Kalia, and other officials were present. Last night, Verma and his family paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple.

Talking to mediapersons later, he said he had come to pray for ‘Sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all). He said he thanked the Almighty for giving him the opportunity of serving as the state’s Chief Secretary.

He said his efforts would be to ensure proper dissemination of pro-people policies of the government, such as health, education and others, for all

citizens of Punjab.

