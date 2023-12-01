Chief Vigilance Officer inspects illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 30

The Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Local Bodies Department, Punjab Government, visited the city for inspection of illegal buildings and colonies. The records of Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing were also scrutinised. Apart from the CVO, Executive Officer Sudhir Sharma, SDO Inshan Goyal, Superintendent Rajeev and Navdeep Sharma were also part of the inspection team.

The Local Body Department had received complaints about a large number of illegally-constructed buildings and colonies in the city. The Municipal Corporation did not responded properly to the Local Body Department in this regard.

Subsequently, the Director Local Body Department formed a team under the leadership of CVO Rajeev Sekhri and sent it to Amritsar today for investigation. The team visited the buildings and colonies being constructed illegally and found huge irregularities. The buildings are being constructed illegally without getting the MC approval. After the physical examination, the team officials also collected records from the MTP department officials and examined them.