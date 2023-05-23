Child Welfare Council fetes Class XII Gurdaspur district topper

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, May 22

The Gurdaspur District Child Welfare Council (GDCWC) has decided to honour students who have topped the district in CBSE, ICSE and PSEB examinations so as to encourage them in their future academic endeavours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and president of the GDCWC Himanshu Aggarwal and Secretary Romesh Mahajan, who is also the project director of the District Red Cross De-addiction Centre, said this would be an annual affair.

For starters, Kanishk Mahajan, a student of the local Jiya Lal Mittal Senior Secondary School, was honoured at the District Red Cross Centre today. He topped the district in the Class XII CBSE examination securing 98.40 per cent marks in the Commerce stream. He is the son of local businessman Amit Mahajan.

“We have decided to encourage youngsters who stand first in this district in their respective examinations. In fact, education is one of the most powerful weapons with which we can change the world. The mind once enlightened cannot again become dark. Actually, in my opinion, education is the passport to the future because tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Kanishk is one such student who has chalked out elaborate plans for the future. He has made a good start and a good start is half the job done. He has taken his first steps. Let me remind students like Kanishk that when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, he had to take his first steps at home,” said DC Aggarwal. Kanishk was felicitated at a brief but impressive ceremony.