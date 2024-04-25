Children make posters, rangolis to raise awareness among voters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

District election officials undertook various activities to make voters aware of their right to franchise during the Lok Sabha elections here on Wednesday.

Poster-making competition, rangolis and other events were held to educate the voters. A booth-level poster-making competition was held in the Amritsar North assembly constituency in which more than 50 children prepared election-related posters through their art.

Rajkumar, Nodal Officer, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme for Amritsar North assembly constituency, said that students were the future of the country and it was their duty to connect them with democratic traditions. He said that the festival of democracy is being celebrated in the country and students were excited about it. He appealed to the students to motivate their parents and neighbours to vote on June 1. He said the Election Commission was conducting continuous SVEEP activities to make voters aware and such activities will also be conducted in the future. The district administration is completing all necessary arrangements for the convenience of voters, the nodal officer said.

SVEEP activists prepared rangolis at Qila Gobindgarh, Durgiana temple, Company Bagh and Anand Park. Sanjay Kumar, in-charge of the team, said the message that voting is the right of every citizen, was being conveyed through rangoli art. He informed that so far, rangolis had been made at the airport, Heritage Street, Attari border and Jallianwala Bagh. Other members of the team like Sarabjit Singh, Charanjit Singh, Yogpal, Jagdeepak Singh, Gurbaksh Singh and Jagjit Singh were also present on the occasion.

Barinderjit Singh, Nodal Officer, SVEEP programme for Amritsar Central, said that Sector Officer for booth numbers 35 and 36 Harcharan Singh, BLO Kulwant Singh, Raghbir Singh, Sector Officer for booth number 82 Ravinder Kumar and BLO Veena Kumari gathered the people of the constituency for a meeting. They made people aware about apps like Voter Helpline, Saksham and cVigil in their mobile handsets.

