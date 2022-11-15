Children’s Day: 453 children take part in art competitions

Amritsar, November 14
Art Gallery today hosted on-the-spot art competitions for children to mark the Children’s Day. As many as 453 children from 33 schools of the district participated in the competition. The students competed in five different categories as the competition.
The students of Spring Dale school won the overall trophy by winning maximum prizes and a teacher from the school was bestowed with the best teacher award by the Indian Academy Of Fine Arts. The chief guest for the event was Shiromani natakar Jatinder Brar.
FICCI Flo also organised a day full of creative activities for school children, engaging children with special needs in fun and art activities. A special programme ‘Together for Children’ was organised where under privileged kids and children with special needs celebrated the Children’s day by participating in painting, storytelling and other entertaining acts.
